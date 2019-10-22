Man stabbed to death in Hyderabad’s Begumpet

By | Published: 11:20 pm 11:21 pm

Hyderabad: A construction worker was brutally murdered by by unidentified persons at Begumpet early on Tuesday.

The victim was identified as Syed Majeed, 30, a centering worker, who was living along with his family at Rasoolpura. The body of the deceased with several stab injuries was found by the locals near a drain in Viman Nagar in Rasoolpura and informed the police early on Tuesday morning.

The police are trying to ascertain the motive of the murder as the victim was brutally stabbed to death with sharp edged weapons. A case under Section 302 (murder) of IPC was registered by the police who interrogated a few persons in connection with the murder.

