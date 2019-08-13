Man stabs brother-in-law to death in Adilabad

By | Published: 7:59 pm

Adilabad: A man was booked for allegedly stabbing his brother-in-law to death following a fight at Bokkalaguda here on Tuesday. He was absconding after committing the crime.

Adilabad Inspector V Suresh said the accused was identified as Shaik Saleem, a petty businessman of the town and the victim Sayyad Asif, a 28-year-old autorickshaw driver from Bokkalaguda. Under the influence of liquor, Saleem picked up an argument with Asif as he was upset with him for frequently quarrelling with his sister. Saleem in a fit of rage stabbed Asif to death using a pair of scissors and fled the spot. Asif was at his in-laws’ house for taking his wife back home. Adilabad DSP B David Yesudas visited the scene of offence. A case was registered against Saleem and a special team was formed to nab him.

