Man stabs father to death in Hyderabad

Published: 11:32 pm

Hyderabad: In a gruesome incident, a man allegedly stabbed to death his father in their house in Sriram Nagar Colony in Shankarpally of Ranga Reddy district on Thursday.

Srinivas, an agricultural worker and reportedly suffering from mental illness, used to frequently pick up fights with his father Yadaiah over trivial issues.

Sources said, even on Thursday Srinivas had argued with his father. After which, he grabbed a knife and stabbed Yadaiah to death.

On being alerted by the neighbours, the Shankarpally police reached the spot and took Srinivas into custody.

