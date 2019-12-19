Man stabs friend to death following drunken brawl in Hyderabad

By | Published: 7:33 pm

Hyderabad: A youngster, who allegedly in an inebriated condition, stabbed his friend to death following a brawl at Roshan Colony in Mailardevpally in the wee hours of Thursday.

The suspect Azhar and the victim Sahil Mujabuddin, both in their mid-twenties, were friends from the same colony. According to the Mailardevpally police, late night on Wednesday, Azhar who was already in an inebriated condition, picked up an argument with Sahil. “Following a heated argument between the two friends, Azhar took out a knife and stabbed Sahil multiple times,” police said, adding that he was shifted to hospital where the doctors pronounced him brought dead.

Police have booked a case of murder and started investigating into the matter. The reason for the argument is yet to be established. Efforts are on to nab Azhar who is absconding. The body was shifted to Osmania General Hospital and later handed over to the family after conducting autopsy on Thursday afternoon.

