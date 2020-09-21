Man stabs three in Chandrayangutta of Hyderabad

According to the police, the incident happened at Tadlakunta in the Chandrayangutta police station limits when one Parvez hit Azmath Ali’s motorcycle.

Hyderabad: Three persons were injured after a man attacked them at Chandrayangutta on Monday. The injured persons were Azmath Ali, his son Arshad Ali and a relative, Amair Ali.

According to the police, the incident happened at Tadlakunta in the Chandrayangutta police station limits when one Parvez hit Azmath Ali’s motorcycle. An argument ensued between the two, during which the former went into his house and brought out a dagger.

“Parvez attacked Azmath with the dagger. His son Arshad was injured while trying to save him and his relative Amair Ali was also attacked by Parvez when he intervened,” said S Venkatesh, Sub-inspector, Chandrayangutta.

The Chandrayangutta police reached the spot and shifted the injured persons to Osmania General Hospital. A case has been registered and investigation is on.

