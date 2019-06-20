Man stabs wife to death at Kodad

By | Published: 8:30 pm

Suryapet: A man killed his wife by stabbing with a knife while she was asleep on Thursday night at Ganapavaram village of Kodad mandal in the district.

The victim was identified as Sinde Rama (35), who belonged to Nellore in neighboring Andhra Pradesh State. The couple belongs a six-member group of a nomadic community, which finds their livelihood by performing acrobatics. The group was camping on the outskirts of Ganapavaram by setting up of temporary huts for the last five days. The accused is at large as the victim died on the spot. The motive behind the murder is suspected to be the extramarital affair. It is the second similar incident in this week in the area, said the Kodad Rural police, who registered a case and the body was sent for autopsy. A probe is on.