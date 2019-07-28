Man supplying Oxytocin held in Hyderabad; 1,920 bottles seized

By | Published: 8:11 pm

Hyderabad: The Commissioner’s Task Force (South) team arrested one person for illegally transporting Oxytocin injection from Bihar to the city and seized 1,920 bottles of the injection from his pocession.

The peddler, identified as Mohammed Ismail, 35, an auto rickshaw driver from Bidar in Karnataka, was supplying the banned injection to dairy farmers in the city with the help of one Imtiyaz of Baba Nagar of old city, who is absconding.

“The Health Ministry had imposed a ban on the retail sale and private use of Oxytocin following reports of large scale misuse. It is being injected to buffaloes to increase their milk yield,” said Additional DCP Task Force, S Chaitanya Kumar.

Mohammed Ismail was handed over to Bahadurpura police station for further action.

