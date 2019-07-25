Man sustains stab injuries in Hyderabad

By | Published: 1:24 am

Hyderabad: An unidentified person sustained stab wounds near the parking lot at Secunderabad Railway Station on Thursday night.

On seeing him with injuries, locals dialled ‘108’ service and rushed him to the Gandhi Hospital. It is not clear whether the person inflicted injuries self or any other person attacked him.

