Man thrashed by supervisor dies in Hyderabad

By | Published: 1:26 am

Hyderabad: A 44-year-old man who was thrashed with a stick by a supervisor at his workplace five days ago died while undergoing treatment on Tuesday.

According to the police, P Ramu, 44, a resident of Saroornagar, worked at a wine outlet at Dilsukhnagar as a salesman. On June 13, there was an argument between Ramu and his supervisor Venkatesh after the former reported late for work.

“During the argument, Venkatesh hit Ramu with a stick severely following which he suffered injuries. He was rushed to a private hospital for treatment where he succumbed to injuries on Tuesday,” said Inspector Saroornagar police station, E Srinivas Reddy.

