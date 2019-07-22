Man thrashed for defacing banner in Hyderabad

By | Published: 12:23 am

Hyderabad: Mild tension prevailed at Habeebnagar in old city on Sunday afternoon when a person defaced a Bonalu banner put up by the BJP at the Noble Talkies junction. The man was immediately whisked away by the police.

The incident occurred around 1 pm when the man in his 20’s identified as a resident of Moinabad who the police claimed was a ganja addict, defaced the banner. The pictures of Union Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy and other leaders of BJP were put up at the place on account of Bonalu festival by the local party leaders.

On coming to know about the man defacing the banner, a group of local activists rushed to the spot and attacked him. The police who reached the place by then immediately whisked him away in a police patrol car. However, the mob chased the police vehicle and pulled out the man and tried to attack again.

Additional police personnel were rushed to the spot and the crowd was dispersed. The banner was replaced by the police immediately with the help of local BJP leaders and additional personnel were posted as a precautionary measure.

