Man trading banned tobacco products held in Mancherial

Mancherial: A trader was booked for allegedly selling banned tobacco products at Hamaliwada here on Wednesday, and the product worth Rs 1 lakh was seized from his residence.

Mancherial Inspector Muthi Lingaiah said that the accused was Racharla Madhukar. Following a tip-off, cops conducted surprise raids on the residence of Madhukar and found the products which were kept ready for selling to potential customers.

During the interrogation, Madhukar revealed that he had bought the products from Karnataka and was selling it to local customers to make a fast buck. He confessed to the offence being committing for the last few months by storing the products at his home. He revealed that he was transporting it by two-wheelers and auto-rickshaws.

