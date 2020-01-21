Man trampled to death by wild elephant in Odisha

By | Published: 2:00 pm

Berhampur: A 65-year-old man was trampled to death by a wild elephant near a forest in Odisha’s Ganjam district on Tuesday.

Alu Laccheya was working in a farm along with another man near Changudidei hill at Nimapalli village under Digapahandi forest range when the tusker reached the site and attacked him, Divisional Forest Officer (DFO), Berhmpur, Amlan Nayak said.

The man was rushed to a hospital at Digapahandi where doctors declared him brought dead, the DFO said.

The deceased’s wife would be provided compensation as per government policy, he said.

A herd comprising about 12 wild elephants had strayed into the area a few days ago, while the lone tusker was roaming in and around Nimapalli where the incident occurred, the DFO said.