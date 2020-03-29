Man under observation for coronavirus dies in Kerala

By | Published: 5:44 pm 5:45 pm

Kottayam: A 41-year old man, who was under observation for novel coronavirus infection, collapsed and died at his house in this district on Sunday, officials said.

Kochumon, a national permit lorry driver, was home quarantined in Kumarakom after his return from Mumbai on March 18.

He fell unconscious and died at his house, officials said.

His body has been shifted to the mortuary of the Government Medical College Hospital here.

