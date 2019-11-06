Man who kidnaped, raped student detained under PD Act in Hyderabad

By | Published: 11:06 pm

Hyderabad: Rachakonda Police Commissioner Mahesh M Bhagwat issued orders detaining A Ravi Shekar, the suspect in the kidnap and rape case of a B Pharmacy student from Hayathnagar, under the PD Act.

Ravi Shekar (48), from Krishna District of Andhra Pradesh, posed as a government official and a police personnel, and extorted money from people. He lured many women and sexually exploited them too. Posing as an Income Tax and Vigilance Officer as well, he cheated several traders in the guise of raids. Since 2001, he was involved in 38 cases in Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka.

Shekar lured a B Pharmacy student from Hayathnagar with a job and took her to several places in Andhra Pradesh and sexually exploited her. He was arrested by the Hayathnagar police in August and was remanded in judicial custody.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.