Man with Covid symptoms goes missing from Gandhi Hospital

Hyderabad: Family members of a man from Dhoolpet claimed that he went missing from Gandhi Hospital a fortnight ago after being admitted at the hospital with suspected symptoms of Covid-19.

According to Mukesh Singh, his brother Narender Singh was taken to Gandhi Hospital from King Koti Hospital on May 30 in an ambulance. “When our brother complained of breathlessness, my mother took him to King Koti hospital where he was kept for two hours. Later in an ambulance they shifted him to Gandhi Hospital,” said Mukesh.

He further added, the next day he spoke to his brother. “Afterwards his mobile phone got switched off and we have no news about him since then,” Mukesh told media persons. The family lodged a complaint with the Mangalhat police who took up an enquiry.

“We visited the Gandhi Hospital and found Narender Singh name is recorded in the out-patient register. There is no record in admission register. We are investigating the case,” said an official of the Mangalhat police station.

