Man with virus symptoms in Nirmal shifted to Gandhi Hospital

By | Published: 9:21 pm

Nirmal: A new coronavirus suspected patient from Nirmal district was admitted to Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad on Saturday. He returned to India from Dubai recently. Nirmal District Headquarters Hospital Medical Superintendent Dr B Suresh told Telangana Today that the patient identified as Mahipal, who approached with running nose, fever and cough, was shifted to Gandhi Hospital for ascertaining whether he had contracted with the coronavirus.

Samples of his blood were collected and they were sent to a lab. The result of the investigations would be known by Monday morning, he added. A native of Mujigi village in Soan mandal, Mahipail returned to India from Dubai a fortnight back. He was down with cold, cough and running nose. He was initially admitted to Soan primary health centre. Doctors of the center referred him to Nirmal District Headquarters Hospital for showing symptoms of Covid-19. He was kept in an isolation ward for sometime before being sent to Hyderabad in a special vehicle.

Earlier, Mahipal was believed to have gone missing when he was being shifted from Nirmal to Hyderabad on Saturday.

