Management fest held at Warangal SR College

Warangal Urban: SR Engineering College hosted a national level student management fest “Vyuha 2020” on Saturday.

“Learning will be acquired through involving in events like Vyuha. Students should take an initiative to encourage themselves in participating in these kinds of activities and they must look forward to work with startups on 360-degree enhancement,” said Venkatesh Aadepu, the founder of SV Apps.

B Seetha Ram Reddy, Principal, SR degree and PG College said that, “the contribution of SR Institutions towards providing a better education is excellent and added students will learn many things from this kind of events and he applauded the courage of students who are being a part of the event.”

Dr V Mahesh, Principal, SR Engineering College said, “SR institutions had a world-class infrastructure that has to be utilized by the students. SR is only the Institution which has a Technology Business Incubator in the campus throughout the Nation.”

Students across the country can utilize the facilities of the incubation centre to convert their ideas into a successful Business, he added.

G Sathish Raj, Coordinator of the event called upon the students to take part in the events. He said, “this kind of programs will inculcate the competitive spirit among students and help them to gain a competitive advantage.”

He further added SR Engineering pouring an efforts to build an Entrepreneurial community among the students in the campus through a Centre called NEST (Nest for Entrepreneurship in Science and Technology).

Dr Rajya Lakshmi, Head of the Department, Business Management, said “students should have to utilize the opportunities to explore their skills.” She also added to her address SR will always ahead in conducting this kind of student development events.

Deans, Heads of various departments, Faculty and students from various colleges and have graced the event with their presence.

