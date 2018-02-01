Manager of Knot Solutions held for fake payslips in Hyderabad

By | Published: 1:41 am

Hyderabad: The West Zone Task Force nabbed the administration manager of Knot Solutions in Banjara Hills, along with two others, on charges of providing fake payslips and bank statements in the name of the firm to unemployed people and to obtain loans from banks.

The arrested suspects are M Mahesh, Admin Manager of Knot Solutions; Ch Deepak, agent in Kotak Mahindra Bank and B Vijay Kumar, marketing executive. Two persons, Kranthi Varma and P Chandeshwar, are absconding.

Police said Mahesh was approached by his cousin Varma asking to issue fake payslips and fake bank statements to unemployed people in the firm’s name on a commission basis. Varma collected information of people in need of bank loans and sent them to Mahesh who issued the fake payslips and fake bank statements. Using them, the unemployed applied for loans. During verification, Mahesh told bank officials that the applicants were his employees.

Recently, Deepak contacted Mahesh for payslips, with which he obtained a loan from Capital First Finance Limited and Fullerton India Private Limited. Kumar too obtained loans from banks in a similar way. Police said Mahesh and Varma gave fake payslips and bank documents to four persons who obtained a total sum of Rs 32 lakh as loans.