Managing director of hospital found hanging in Hyderabad

Published: 12:40 pm

Hyderabad: The managing director of Vaishnavi Multispeciality Hospital in LB Nagar was found hanging in the hospital premises on Tuesday morning. He is suspected to have committed suicide.

The man, Dr. Ajay, committed suicide allegedly due to harassment from four persons including the land owner. Police said Ajay left a suicide note in his diary, naming four persons and holding them responsible for his suicide. He alleged they harassed him mentally.

The LB Nagar police are investigating.

