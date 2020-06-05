Managing HFC will be a different challenge: Albert Roca

By | Published: 12:17 am 9:47 pm

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Football Club (HFC) had a forgettable debut in the Indian Super League (ISL) last year finishing at the bottom of the table. The Hyderabad franchise parted way with manager Phil Brown mid-way and brought in an experienced Spaniard Albert Roca in a bid to change their fortunes. Though he was just overseeing the proceedings in the second half of the season, he took charge of the team this season.

The 57-year-old had a successful stint with Bengaluru FC from 2016 to 2018 and he feels it will be a whole lot different at the Hyderabad Football Club. “It is very different at Hyderabad FC compared to back when I joined Bengaluru FC. These are two totally different situations. Back then, they were playing the AFC Cup knockouts and having won the league in the previous season, the goals were different. HFC is a new team and we have to form a new-look squad and it’s not going to be easy. The most important thing is that we get everyone together and ready for a tough season. I think it’s more ambitious as a challenge,” added Roca who worked as assistant to Frank Rijkaard for five seasons with Spanish club Barcelona from 2003 to 2008 where they had won a Champions League, two La Liga and two Spanish Super Cup trophies.

Under him, Bengaluru FC had success winning Federation Cup in 2017 and Super Cup in 2018 and making it to the final of AFC Cup in 2016. When asked about his goals, he revealed, “In football, you have to focus on the smaller details. Stuff like the systems and set pieces and how other teams play. We also need to have more plans and not just one when we take the field. Our aim is to implement our philosophy of football and there are so many things that go with it.”

However, having finished with the wooden spoon, he is confident that the team will rise from it. “The players are professional. You have to start off with a mentality of getting better. As of now we are focusing much on the non-technical side of things and doing it well, and the aim is to turn the situation around. It’s a question of having a goal that helps change our mentality.”

He also feels that the earlier experience with ISL will come in handy. “It is of tremendous helps to have an idea. But it is also true that it is not enough. I mean, you can know a lot about other teams but I am someone who focuses more on my team. I hope we have enough time to train and have good sessions in the pre-season that can help reinforce our team spirit and help us become a team that is able to compete at that top level.”

The veteran is also aware of the rich football history associated with the city and he hopes to spark the love for the beautiful game at this place again. “I knew that Hyderabad had a good history in the sport and football has been an important part of the city in the past. So it’s important for us to get back that sensation where the people go to the stadium and watch our sport. It is a good opportunity for us to change them again in favour of football. It’s not easy but it would be really great if more and more people come to watch us play,” he concluded.

