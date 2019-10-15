Managing waste online in Hyderabad

By | Published: 10:18 pm

Hyderabad: Even scrap has gone hi-tech in Hyderabad. As the city prepares to get rid of plastic in an effort to cleanse itself of the malicious material, one of the initiatives that helped residents here get rid of plastic and other scrap properly and without harming the environment, is gearing up to celebrate its first anniversary. Crapbin (https://crapbin.com) was launched in November 2018 by the Ahmed brothers, Zuber, Nisar and Muquayyar.

The idea they came up with was quite simple – sell or donate your household scrap in three easy steps via the crapbin website. Give your mobile number, address and schedule the pickup.

“Crapbin.com started with a vision to make India a zero waste country, creating a circular economy with part of generated income to be used for the education of needy students,” says Zuber Ahmed.

The online scrap collection service has made its own mark, he says, with the first scrapyard at Amberpet now finding it unable to handle the load and the brothers recently leasing another plot of land in Alkapur to set up their second scrapyard, from where scrap is segregated and sent for recycling.

“We have so far recycled 470 tonnes of scrap waste,” they say.

“People find it difficult to go to the local kabadiwala or recycling centre for disposing their scrap, which then ends up dump yards, rivers and landfills. We collect scrap, even if the quantity is just 10 kg. Rest of the companies collect only from societies and companies provided the quantity is huge,” says Zuber on how Crapbin was different.

With plans to expand their current Hyderabad/Secunderabad operations to Pune, Crapbin is happy about the government’s recent announcement on banning single use plastic and hopes to play a bigger role in the battle against plastic in the coming days.

Got scrap at home? Got scrap at home?

Check crapbin.com, where a price list too is available and then, follow these steps:

• Book the service online or call crapbin

• Executives will reach you on scheduled day with digital weighing machine

• You will get paid in cash or you can chose to donate the amount

• The scrap waste is segregated in Crapbin’s yards and sent for recycling

• Donations are used for education of needy students

• Receipt of fee payment and student detail is sent to customer via mail

• Donated clothes are given to NGOs who work for poor people

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.