Manasara Manasara a major highlight to Tholubommalata

Sid Sriram says he is happy to lend his voice to this soulful melody Manasara Manasara written by Chaitanya Prasad and composed by Suresh Bobbili. “Coming to the song Manasara Manasara — the beautiful lines and soothing music in the song gave me intense feel while singing. Listen to it right away, I hope you’ll love it too,” he said.

The song from Tholubommalata is gaining attention on social media. Directed by Viswanath Maganti, the movie is touted to be a complete family entertainer. The movie features Dr Rajendra Prasad, Viswant Duddumpudi, Harshitha Chowdary, Vennela Kishore, Devi Prasad, Narra Srinivas and others. It is being produced by Durga Prasad Maganti under Sumadurga Creations.

Director Viswanath says, “There are five songs in the movie and popular singers like Sid Sriram, Vijay Yesudas, Chinmayi, Anurag Kulkarni, Yazin Nizar, Sameera Bharadwaj, and Hemachandra gave their vocals for the lovely lyrics written by Chaitanya Prasad. Needi Naadi Oke Katha and Appatlo Okadundevadu fame music director Suresh Bobbili gave superb tunes for all the songs. Also, Sid Sriram’s Manasara Manasara is going to played in the crucial break-up scene between Viswant and Harshitha in the movie, so it’s going to be the major highlight for the movie. Besides everything, I believe Tholubommalata will surely give a turning-point to Viswant and Harshitha’s career.”

Producer Durga Prasad Maganti adds, “The story is similar to hide-and-seek game between three generations of a family. The story has enough drama of myths, misunderstandings, shattered dreams, insults, self-respect and pride. The way a young lad deals with all these intense family emotions is going to thrill and surprise audience.”