‘Manasuku Nachindi’ to release on Jan 26

Actor Sundeep Kishan had scored a hit in Tamil with his ‘Maayavan’ last year. Though the film hit Telugu screens as ‘Project Z’, it failed to draw viewers to the theatres.

Looking for another hit, Sundeep is getting ready with a love drama ‘Manasuku Nachindi’. According to latest reports, the Manjula Ghattamaneni directorial will be releasing on January 26.

Having made an impact already with its teaser and songs, ‘Manasuku Nachindi’ will clash in the box office with other films including ‘Bhagamathie’, ‘Achari America Yatra’ and ‘Abhimanyudu’, since they are too hitting the theatres on the same date.

With music from Radhan, the movie stars Amyra Dastur as the leading lady while Tridha Choudhury plays a pivotal role.