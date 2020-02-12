Mancherial AAP cadre celebrate party’s Delhi poll victory

By | Published: 12:56 am

Mancherial: Members of Aam Admi Party (AAP), Mancherial district unit, celebrated the thumping victory of the party in the Delhi State Assembly elections, taking out a rally from IB Chowk to bus stand here on Tuesday.

The AAP leader Nalla Nagendra Prasad said that the electors of Delhi taught a lesson to Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) which deployed 60 Union Ministers and 200 MPs to defeat the outfit. He said that the voters gave mandate to the AAP considering welfare schemes and developmental activities taken up the party in the last five years. He added that they would not trust divisive politics.

The party’s leaders Ch Tirupati, Md Tajuddin, Abdul Khaleel, Errolla Naresh, Adepu Kumara Swamy, Nalla Sai Kumar, Satheesh, Gnaneshwar and many others were present.

