Mancherial authority flooded with over 5,000 pleas

Mancherial: A two-day long special drive, Bhu Samasyala Parishkara Vedika held by Mancherial district authorities was flooded with petitions. The drive has been organised to address grievances of farmers and public relating to land. A total of 5,960 applications was received on the first day. Special officers were tasked with the responsibility of receiving petitions in 18 mandals.

As many as of 1,322 petitions were submitted, seeking issuance of Pattadar Passbooks, while 792 were pertaining to ‘sadabainamas’. In all 426 applications were dropped that were seeking transfer of rights over ancestral properties acquired by succession. Another 422 petitions were related to variation in extent of land. A total of 421 pleas were for new assignment of pattas. The other petitions included corrections in records, improper partition, forest disputes, etc.