Mancherial: Baby born with one eye, dies within 30 minutes

Mancherial: In a rare instance, a woman delivered a baby with one eye at the Chennur government hospital on Saturday. The baby, however, died within 30 minutes of its birth. The infant’s image went viral on social media platforms.

Sources said that Priyanka, a native of Lingannapet village in Kotapalli mandal, gave birth to the baby. Dr Satyanarayana at the hospital said some babies are born with congenital abnormalities.

