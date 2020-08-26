Mancherial civic bodies get Rs 10 crores

By | Published: 9:10 pm

Mancherial: The State government on Tuesday sanctioned Rs 10 crore to seven municipalities in Mancherial district for purchase of Swachh autorickshaws and twin bins following the efforts of government whip and Chennur MLA Balka Suman. TRS cadres celebrated the development by pouring milk over a portrait of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Wednesday.

Balka Suman had requested the government to sanction the funds pertaining to District Mineral Fund Trust to purchase the autorickshaws to lift garbage and the dust bins to be distributed to citizens of Mancherial, Bellampalli, Chennur, Mandamarri, Naspur, Luxettipet and Kyathanpalli municipalities as part of Swachch Bharat Abhiyan.

Suman expressed gratitude to the government for considering his plea. He said that sanitation of the seven towns would be improved, helping people live a healthy life by keeping various diseases at bay. Leaders and activists of the ruling party hailed the Chief Minister for releasing the funds. They opined that hygiene plays a vital role in curtailing the Covid-19 pandemic.

