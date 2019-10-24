Mancherial Collector, IRCS members get gold medals

By | Published: 9:58 pm

Mancherial: Collector Bharati Hollikeri and members of Indian Red Cross Society were presented gold medals for rendering outstanding services to the needy through the organization’s Mancherial unit. They received the awards from Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan at a programme held in Hyderabad on Thursday.

Bharati, Bashakar Reddy, chairman of the unit, pathologist Dr D Vishnu Murthy and Dr V Radhakrishna were chosen for the medal considering their services. She was picked for creating a separate ward for children who were diagnosed with thalassemia and sickle cell, blood disorders in district headquarters and for forming mandal-level committees.

Bhaskar Reddy was selected for conducting blood donation camps and for creating awareness on the blood disorder and for organising medical camps. Vishnu Murthy and Radhakrishna bagged the medal for playing a vital role in the chapter registering a large number of life time members. They were congratulated by the members of the chapter.

