Mancherial Collector tells authorities to be cautious over viral fevers

By | Published: 8:50 pm 8:57 pm

Mancherial: District Collector Bharati Hollikeri on Friday instructed authorities concerned to be cautious over the prevalence of viral fevers and to extend better medical services to patients, besides creating awareness among the public.

She along with special officer Snehalatha Reddy, trainee Collector Kumar Deepak convened a review meeting with authorities of Medical and Health Department, doctors of primary health centres here.

Bharati told the officials to lay a special focus on prevention of viral fevers, to raise understanding among public over the causes of diseases and importance of sanitation. She directed them to take steps to treat patients in primary health centres without showing negligence.

The IAS officer instructed authorities to conduct medical camps and give medication to patients in rural parts and places that register outbreak of seasonal ailments. She stressed on the need for doctors to be available in the healthcare centres and government-run hospitals round-the-clock. She asked them to maintain a register and record details of the cases.

