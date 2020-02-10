Mancherial Collector urges farmers to avail Kisan Credit Cards

By | Published: 9:54 pm

Mancherial: Collector Bharati Hollikeri asked farmers to avail benefits of Kisan Credit Cards which are being issued by the Union Government.

Talking to press persons here on Monday along with Lead bank manager Haveli Raju and District Agriculture Officer Veeraiah, Hollikeri said farmers could take loans up to Rs 1.60 lakh without collateral security with the help of Kisan Credit Cards.

She said the cards could be collected from bank, which have already started issuing cards from February 8 and would continue up to a fortnight. The application was simple and could easily be filled, she added. She said the district has close to 76,644 farmers.

The Collector said farmers could avail schemes being implemented by Union Government aimed at the welfare of the community, using the cards. Lead bank manager said farmers could take crop and term loans. He said those who repay the loans promptly would be provided with waivers on rate of interest as well.

