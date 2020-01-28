Mancherial: Devapur FRO suspended for being negligent

By | Published: 12:29 am

Mancherial: Devapur Forest Range Officer (FRO) was suspended for allegedly showing negligence in duties. An order to this effect was issued here on Monday.

Authorities of Mancherial District Forest Department said the suspended FRO was Sarojana Rani. It was learned that Rani failed to protect felling of teak trees and connived with smugglers.

She allegedly accepted bribes from local carpenters. She reportedly swindled funds while raising saplings and taking up various works.

