Mancherial farmer attempts suicide, dies while undergoing treatment

By | Published: 7:22 pm 7:33 pm

Mancherial: A 30-year-old tenant farmer died while undergoing treatment at a hospital in Hyderabad on Sunday. The deceased was identified as Galipelli Raj Kumar, a resident of SC Colony in Bheemaram. Raj Kumar took a farm on a lease and borrowed around Rs 3 lakh for raising cotton crop in 2018. He suffered losses following poor yield and was unable to repay the loan. Depressed over this, he attempted suicide. Immediately he was shifted to a hospital but died while undergoing treatment. He is survived by wife. Based on a complaint, a case has been registered.