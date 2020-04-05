Mancherial: Free yoga classes help people stay fit, make best use of time

By | Published: 10:18 pm

Mancherial: In these times of the unprecedented lockdown, everyone is exploring different ways to make the best use of solitude. Are you trying to stay fit physically and mentally, besides improving immunity to combat the novel coronavirus? Are you looking for an expert to guide you in achieving these goals? All you need is to spare a little over 60 minutes of time from your routine, a mat and smartphone.

You can now access seamless yoga practice sessions being offered by Mythri Yoga and Nature Cure Centre of Mancherial town, on its Facebook page, twice daily for free. The sessions are held by prominent yoga expert Dr KN Sukumar, belonging to the centre, every day from 6 am to 7 am and between 5 pm and 6 pm and they are free.

“Unlike various physical exercises that focus on building body and muscles that exhaust you at the end, yoga helps us in many ways. Practitioners of this ancient system can have not only physical fitness, but can improve immunity power too, which is the need of the hour to fight Covid-19. One can have control over the mind by practising Pranayama and meditation. The free service was commenced on March 22, considering the lockdown,” Dr KN Sukumar told Telangana Today.

Live on FB

With the help of his smartphone, Sukumar goes live on Facebook, demonstrating various yoga postures, techniques of pranayama and meditation for the convenience of practitioners. His mastery over this art and science aims at creating union between mind, body and spirit, is helping many in practising asanas, pranayama and meditation. His initiative has come in handy for practitioners of yoga belonging to not only Mancherial district, but also several parts of the globe.

“Users of the social networking site from different parts of Telangana, Bengaluru, Baroda, US, New Zealand are following the sessions,” the expert beamed. The live practice has evoked a huge response on Facebook, with scores of account holders belonging to far-flung parts following the sessions every day without giving them a miss.

Wide viewership

Evidently, the free yoga sessions are watched by over 500 viewers every day, indicating their interest to learn this science and art of uniting mind, body and spirit, practised and perfected by sage Patanjali in 200 AD. Mainly, homemakers are able to stay fit and follow yoga. All of the beneficiaries are expressing gratitude to Sukumar for providing the online facility.

“I am easily able to practice yoga under the guidance of Sukumar from my home. I was jogging and exercising in a gym in the past. But, that’s impossible now in the wake of outbreak of the novel coronavirus. Providing online yoga session is a novel idea,” M V Narayana rao, one of the followers of the yoga sessions from New Jersey in USA, opined.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .