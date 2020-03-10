Mancherial gets new lung space

By | Published: 11:46 pm

Mancherial: Government Whip and Chennur MLA Balka Suman said that TRS government was setting up lung spaces in order to ensure recreation to residents of urban areas. He was addressing a gathering after laying foundation stone to a park, ‘KCR Park’, in Mandamarri town on Tuesday. He was joined by Collector Bharati Hollikeri. The estimated cost of the park is Rs 3.5 crore.

Speaking on the occasion, Suman said that the government was developing urban parks to offer recreation to people dwelling in towns and to raise green cover. He informed that municipalities would undergo a facelift soon with the help of Pattana Pragathi and several other initiatives. He added that steps were being taken to improve basic amenities of the coal belt town.

Earlier, the government whip and Collector took part in a meeting held for presenting draft budget presented by authorities of Kyathanpalli and Chennur municipalities. He later convened a review meeting with authorities of Horticulture department and Telangana State Oil Cooperative Oilseeds Growers Federation over promotion of oil palm trees growing in the district at his agriculture field at Polampalli village in Bheemaram mandal.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter