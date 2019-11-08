Mancherial goes all out to ban plastic

By | Published: 1:05 am

Mancherial: Traders, fruit/vegetable vendors and grocery stores have almost stopped using plastic bags in Mancherial. And, the credit goes to a crusade launched by the Mancherial municipality, with authorities organising a slew of awareness programmes and raiding business establishments for depending on plastic bags.

“We are conducting various programmes, including door-to-door campaigns, rallies, pasting stickers, displaying hoardings, creating awareness among stakeholders and drawing rangolis in front of houses, for the last two weeks. Similarly, penalties are being imposed against business establishments for continuing to use plastic bags,” G Swarupa Rani, Municipal Commissioner, told Telangana Today.

The Commissioner said the objective was to make Mancherial a plastic-free entity by December-end. “For this, we are involving students and teachers of government schools and members of self-help groups. The awareness programmes and rallies are evoking a good response. People are gradually shifting to cloth bags,” she said.

The head of administration of urban local body said notices were served to function halls, eateries and liquor vends to reduce the usage of plastic. A third-party inquiry would be carried out after mid-December. Based on the findings of the study, Mancherial will be declared ‘plastic-free’ on January 1, she said.

With a population of over 1 lakh, Mancherial is among the 17 ULBs across Telangana selected for implementing the ban on single-use plastic. Authorities are leaving no stone unturned to curb the menace.

Rani further said a city sanitation plan would be taken up for collecting garbage from every house. As many as 18 applications were received expressing interest to be a part of the initiative. Similarly, efforts are on to make Mancherial garbage-free by six months. “These two activities are helping in eradicating plastic,” she said.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.