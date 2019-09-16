Mancherial: Gudem temple earns Rs 2.17 lakh

By | Published: 9:01 pm

Mancherial: The ancient Sri Sathyanarayana Swamy temple of Gudem in Dandepalli mandal earned Rs 2.17 lakh through offerings and sales of tickets for various services at the holy place on the auspicious full moon day of Badrapada. Counting of hundials was held on the premises of the shrine on Sunday.

Executive officer T Narayana said that the temple had the income of Rs 1,18,273 by way of offerings and sales of tickets belonging to various services fetched Rs 99,106 for the abode of Lord Sathyanarayana Swamy regarded as Annavaram of Telangana. Several hundreds of pilgrims thronged the temple on the auspicious day and performed special prayers.

The historic abode is a major pilgrim centre of Mancherial district. It is thronged by pilgrims belonging to not only various parts of State, but also neighboring Maharashtra. It is located on the left bank of Godavari river. As customary ritual, couples revere the presiding deity by performing a ritual called Sri Satyanarayana Swamy vratham at the temple by paying charges.

Endowments department’s Nirmal division inspector R Ravikishan Goud, members of the governing body of the shrine Akula Tirupati, Jadi Ramesh Marishetti Satthevva, volunteers of Sri Sathyanarayana Swamy Seva Samithi and priests of the shrine were present.

