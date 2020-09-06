Mancherial: Headmaster donates TV to students for digital classes

Devaraj Sushanth, the headmaster of a primary school at Esanvayi village in Kotapalli mandal, was moved by the inability of his students to attend digital classes.

By | Published: 12:16 am

Mancherial: A teacher working with a State-run school in a remote village of Telangana donated a TV to his students and helped them access remote classes commenced from September 1 in the wake of Covid-19.

Devaraj Sushanth, the headmaster of a primary school at Esanvayi village in Kotapalli mandal, was moved by the inability of his students to attend digital classes. He bought a TV set spending around Rs 15,000 and gifted it to them, considering their financial background.

Students are practising physical distance while attending the classes arranged on the premises of the office of Gram Panchayat. They expressed gratitude to the headmaster for coming to their rescue. “We cannot afford to buy a smartphone or a TV. We were unable to attend the digital classes. However, we are now watching the classes with the help of this gift,” a student opined.

“The teacher’s move is laudable and can be emulated by his counterparts. A major proportion of students cannot access digital education due to their weak economic condition. They are likely to miss the classes and perform poorly in academics,” Seema Naik, Sarpanch of the village told ‘Telangana Today’. She was all praise for him.

The school has a strength of 35 students who belong to weaker sections and from financially challenged communities. Sushanth was posted here a few years ago.

