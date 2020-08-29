Mancherial town sought-after hub for gamblers

A whopping Rs 100 crore is involved in the illegal activity every year

Mancherial: Mancherial is gaining notoriety for its gambling and bogus finance companies out to make a fast buck. The town, sources say, has become a safe haven for gamblers not only from Telangana, but also from other States, with a whopping Rs 100 crore involved in gambling alone every year.

The State government banned gambling in 2017, but there are some people in the town who secretly organise gambling sessions, providing various safety features, all of course, for a cost. These illegal activities are attracting gamblers from several parts of Telangana and neighbouring Maharashtra and Chhattisgarh. These organisers are making money at the cost of the gullible persons whose families get ruined in the process, the sources said.

These organisers hire swanky apartments in upmarket localities of the town to organise gambling session and manage to hoodwink the law enforcement agencies. They offer various luxuries and foolproof security to the offenders.

For instance, they provide food, liquor and transportation facilities, besides deploying people who alert them about police presence. They collect anywhere between Rs 1,000 and Rs 5,000 per head.

Meanwhile, some financiers are fleecing the gamblers by extending instant loans at exuberant rates of interest by mortgaging documents of vehicles, gold ornaments and house sites of borrowers. They levy somewhere between Rs 100 and Rs 150 per thousand for lending these loans for an hour or two. This means, you have to cough up Rs 10,000 if you take a loan of Rs 1 lakh.

Investigations into the racket busted by sleuths of a task force revealed startling facts.

“Mancherial town has become the most sought-after destination for gamblers of Telangana and surrounding States with the hosts offering the amenities for the offenders. The outlay of the transactions involved in the offence is estimated to be Rs 6 crore per month,” a source said.

When asked, Deputy Commissioner of Police D Uday Kumar Reddy said that the menace was being clamped. “We are monitoring activities of gangs to control gambling,” he stated. A list of notorious gamblers was already prepared. Preventive Detention Act would be invoked against the offenders. None would be spared if found involved in the banned act, he warned.

