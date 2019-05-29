Mancherial lad becomes Navy’s asset

By | Published: 7:43 pm

Mancherial: Bommana Abhilash Reddy’s cousins were opting for careers in the fields of software and medicine before settling in western countries, earning six-figure salaries. But, he chose a unique path and fulfilled his dream – becoming an officer in Indian Navy, making his parents proud. He is the only one to crack the exam from Telangana and Andhra Pradesh this year. He was felicitated by the management of his alma mater here on Wednesday.

Sub lieutenant in Indian Navy

“I was one of the cadets belonging to 27th Naval Orientation Course (Extended), who joined the ranks of the Indian Navy by presenting a glittering passing out parade at the academy on May 25. I have been given the rank of Sub Lieutenant (https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Lieutenant_general). I am the only student to have accomplished the course at the institution from Telangana and AP,” a beaming Abhilash told Telangana Today.

NCC inspired

Hailing from Gangaram village in Kataram mandal of Jayashankar Bhupalapalli district, Abhilash had schooled in Krishnaveni Talent School of the town in 2009. He pursued Mining Engineering in National Institute of Technology – Raipur of Chattishgarh in 2016. He then excelled in an examination, held by Combined Defense Service in 2018 and accomplished a year-long rigorous training at Indian Naval Academy (INA), Ezhimala of Kerala.

The 25-year old achiever recalled that he had developed a passion for serving Indian Navy while he was in Raipur. “I decided to serve one of the three arms of the country’s security system when I was a part of National Cadet Corps at the premier institution. Accordingly, I took tips from NCC officer K Rajesh and watched YouTube videos to perform well in the examination,” he shared.

Tough selection procedure

The son of a private employee and homemaker, said that the selection procedure and training by INA was comparatively the toughest one. The five-day long process for selecting cadets involves examining vocabulary, leadership qualities, positive attitude, adaptability and soft skills. He was the only one to be qualified after excelling in tests which saw participation of 250 aspirants.

Proud moment

The Sub Lieutenant’s parents Laxma Reddy and Niraja stated that they were initially worried about their son’s choice of career, but were later proud when they visited the academy and witnessed the passing out parade. “We were doubtful over his prospects in Indian Navy. But, we are now happy as only few are able to serve the wing,” Laxman Reddy said.

“Abhilash is an asset to the country. He is a role model for youngsters. He was a district topper in Class X exam and secured 576 out of 600,” K Padmacharan, correspondent of the school, opined, adding, the officer brought recognition to the district and institution.