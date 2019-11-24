Mancherial library turns dumpyard

By | Published: 12:22 am

Mancherial: The surroundings of Mancherial district headquarters library are stinking due to the dumping of vegetable waste right in front of the facility, causing inconvenience to hundreds of visitors and scores of aspirants of government jobs every day.

The library has undergone a remarkable transformation in many aspects in the last couple of years. It has Dr BR Ambekdar Study Circle and an air-conditioned reading room.

It is equipped with not only thousands of books, but also study material for the convenience of aspirants of various competitive exams. It has helped over 80 candidates land government jobs.

However, the facility is struggling to battle the menace of irrational dumping of waste. “Vegetable, fruit and cloth vendors continue to dump waste and the material used for packing in one of the corners at the entrance of the library, which is emerged as a source of learning, for over a year,” P Venkanna, a librarian told ‘Telangana Today.’

The authorities of the library and District Libraries Corporation Chairman Renikuntla Praveen appealed several times to municipal authorities to address the problem but in vain. Civic officials recently drew a rangoli at the spot for preventing the dumping. Still, the menace goes unabated, spoiling the ambience of the facility and annoying the visitors.

When asked, Sunil Rathod, sanitary inspector of Mancherial municipality, said garbage was being lifted regularly. “Fines were already imposed against those who threw trash near the library. We will create awareness among traders over the need to keep the premises clean. We will take steps for addressing the menace at the earliest,” he added.

