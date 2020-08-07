Mancherial: Lions club member helps paralysis patient

By | Published: 8:48 pm

Mancherial: In a humanitarian gesture, a member of Lions Club of India’s Hi-Tech City Colony unit extended financial aid of Rs 5,000 to a female patient of paralysis at Chellampet village in Luxettipet mandal on Friday.

GST Coordinator of the unit K Srinivas Rao said that he had donated Rs 5,000 to Ramani, who was confined to bed due to paralysis for the past two years, to mark his birthday. He stated that he came to know about the plight of the girl through social media. He requested philanthropists and kind-hearted people to generously raise contributions for providing treatment of the patient.

