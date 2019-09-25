Mancherial MLA Diwakar Rao praises KCR’s innovative schemes

By | Published: 7:32 pm

Mancherial: Mancherial MLA N Diwakar Rao said the TRS government was implementing a slew of innovative schemes, and one of them was free distribution of Bathukamma sarees. He distributed the sarees to women in Luxettipet and Dandepalli mandals on Wednesday.

Praising Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao for conceptualising creative schemes, Diwakar Rao said the initiatives were covering all sections of the society. He said the saree distribution was bringing cheer to women as they could now celebrate the floral festival with pride.

The legislator urged locals to utilise the ongoing 30-day action plan for developing their habitations. He suggested them to ensure sanitation and greenery in their villages, besides creating better drinking water, power supply, internal roads and graveyards with the help of the programme. He also asked them to adopt better waste management plans.

