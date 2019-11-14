Mancherial MLA hands over financial aid to deceased photographer’s kin

By | Published: 10:28 pm

Mancherial: MLA Nadipelli Diwakar Rao on Thursday handed over financial assistance of Rs 4.25 lakh to kin of Siripuram Bogi Raju, a photographer who died in a road accident recently. Raju was working with the legislator’s Public Relations Office.

Diwakar Rao said that the aid was raised with the help of donors and philanthropists from different walks of life in the district. He assured to extend all support from the government to the family members of the deceased photographer. He, who condoled the death of Raju, thanked those who contributed for the financial assistance to help the kin of the photographer.

Raju (38) died on the spot when he fell down from motorbike in which he was travelling at a flyover in Mancherial two months back. He is survived by his wife and two children. Nalla Shankar, former Municipal vice-chairman, TRS leaders Bogula Ravinder Reddy, Pudari Prabhakar and Ravi Babu were also present.

