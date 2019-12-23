Mancherial MLA lays foundation to distributary canal

By | Published: 10:45 pm

Mancherial: Mancherial MLA N Diwakar Rao laid foundation stone to repair works of a distributary canal of Kaddem Narayana Reddy project in Hajipur on Monday. The estimated cost of the works is Rs 46. 69 crore.

Diwakar said that TRS-led government was giving a special attention on improving irrigation facilities of State. He said that government’s aim is to provide water to one crore acres and added that it had accomplished construction of Kaleshwaram project within a record time.

The Legislator later attended awareness programme of Palle Pragati programme in Mancherial and stressed the need to make it a grand success. Later, the MLA participated in Christmas Carnival celebrations organised in the town and conveyed his wishes to Christians. He said that peace and love must be spread by drawing inspiration from Jesus Christ.

