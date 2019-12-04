Mancherial Municipality makes buck from plastic selling

By | Published: 12:33 am 12:56 am

Mancherial: Authorities of Mancherial Municipality, who launched a crusade against plastic usage and are inching towards converting the town into plastic-free, are generating income by selling plastic bottles and carry bags collected from scrap. The step comes following a slew of measures to curb use of plastic besides adopting innovative ways to waste management.

“We have sold over 5,386 kilo grams of plastic from November 10 till date helping the civic body to earn over Rs 5,000. Plastic bottles and carry bags are bought for Rs 4 and Rs 1 per kg. They are purchased by a Godavarikhani-based firm which recycles the plastic,” G Swarupa Rani, Commissioner of Mancherial Municipality told ‘Telangana Today.’

Mancherial Municipality is among 17 urban local bodies (ULBs) identified by the State government for implanting blanket ban on plastic usage. Already, the authorities of the civic body have begun imposing penalties against commercial establishments in the town for depending on single-use plastic carry bags to pack groceries and fruits and others. A sum of Rs 62,000 has been collected by way of imposing fines so far.

In order to achieve the status of plastic-free Municipality by the end of December, various measures are being taken by the authorities. An awareness is being created among stakeholders and notices were served to function halls, eateries, liquor outlets for avoiding the plastic which causes harm to the environment and soil and water pollution. Door-to-door campaign, rallies and display of wall posters against the plastic usage are some of the measures to curb the menace in the town.

The authorities are encouraging members or Self-Help Groups to make eco-friendly bags with used and old cloths. The SHG groups have produced bags which are evoking good responsea among the users. The bags are being distributed to outlets of kirana stores for replacing plastic bags. Biodegradable and compostable carry bags made of corn starch are to be introduced soon, said A Praveen Kumar, a young entrepreneur.

Similarly, the civic body has purchased tractors for lifting the scrap from streets as part of sustained efforts to make Mancherial a garbage-free town in a period of six months. It recently invited applications from the owners of auto-rickshaws for collecting waste from every household. As many as 18 applications were received expressing interest to be a part of the initiative.

Accordingly, the officials of the Municipality are producing Windrow-composting fertilizer by segregating dry and wet waste at Dry-Resource Centre (DRC) on the outskirts of the town. The organic fertilizer is going to fetch some revenues for the civic body with farmers using it for growing crops.