Mancherial municipality passes Rs 40 cr budget

Mancherial: The Mancherial Municipal Council passed the annual budget with a total outlay of Rs 40.71 crore for the 2020-21 financial year. MLA N Diwakar Rao, Collector Bharati Hollikeri and Additional Collector Ila Tripathi participated in the special meeting.

Commissioner G Swarupa Rani said that of the outlay, the civic body would be able to generate Rs 29.40 crore by way of taxes, while Rs 11.31 crore was going to be received through grants to be sanctioned by State government. A sum of Rs 9 crore would be spent for implementing works to be taken up under Pattana Pragathi programme.

The commissioner informed that Rs 25 crore would be used for taking developmental works including drainages, public toilets, parks, internal roads, etc. A total of Rs 16.22 crore was earmarked for giving salaries to sanitation workers and for paying power bills of the municipality. Rs 3.39 crore was set aside for implementing green budget as per new Municipal Act, she stated.

Collector told the authorities of municipality to ensure better cleanliness of the town with the help of 71 sanitation workers employed by the civic body. She advised them to create basic amenities and to prepare an action plan for spending the funds.

She told them to expedite works of grave yard, dumping yard. She reminded that the councilors would be held responsible for implementation of action plan of Pattana Pragathi.

The IAS officer further suggested the councilors to take part in growing saplings and to have an understanding over their duties. She asked the officials of the municipality to take steps to prevent drinking water crisis in the summer by monitoring works of urban Mission Bhagiratha.

She said that works of bypass road should be carried out as per master plan of the civic body.

Chairperson Penta Rajaiah, vice-chairperson Gajula Mukesh Goud and councilors attended the meeting.

