Mancherial: NGO sensitizes girl students on sexual abuse

Mancherial: MVR Foundation, a Hyderabad based voluntary organisation sensitised over 150 girl students belonging to Zilla Parishad High School on prevention of sexual abuse, health, hygiene, life skills and utilisation of help lines, here on Thursday. Headmistress A Sharada was the chief guest of the event.

Manukonda Archana Rao, co-founder of MVR Foundation along with Santosh and Vamshi, activists, taught the girls how to tackle sexual abuse and to maintain personal hygiene and apart from certain life skills. The students were explained how to use help lines meant for girls. They used different methods including case studies, debate and poster designing for creating awareness among the students over these topics.

Archana and the activists elucidated prevention of sexual assaults on girls and types of the menace citing case studies. They empowered the participants in handling the sexual abuses and on provisions of law meant for protection of women. They also raised understanding of the girls over One Billion Rising and Smart Girl campaigns.

Sharada thanked the foundation for choosing their institution for conducting such programme. She told the participants to speak out sexual assaults whenever they face and to extend their cooperation in abolishing the menace.

