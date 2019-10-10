Mancherial NGO to organise mass weddings on Nov 8

By | Published: 8:34 pm

Mancherial: In a novel gesture, Samajik Jagruti Welfare Society (SJWS), a Mancherial-based voluntary organisation run solely by women, will organise mass marriage of at least 11 financially weak and orphan couples at a function here on November 8. Briefing the media about the initiatives on Thursday, Saritha Ojha, president and Usha Sankla, secretary of the organisation said the organisation was involved in several social service activities including distribution of notebooks and training women in sewing. “As part of the activities, we conducted marriages of seven couples who come from poor financial background in 2016. This time, we would like to raise the bar and solemnize the marriage of at least 11 couples, with the help of certain local voluntary organisations,” they said.

The president and secretary stated that they would present various gifts, home appliances and some articles to the couples. The gifts and appliances include a mangal sutra weighing 2 grams of gold, silver anklets and toe ring, wedding clothing, crockery, mattresses and two pillows, etc. In addition to that, 50 relatives and family members belonging to the groom and bride would be fed on the wedding, they explained.

The representatives of the non-for-profit organisation said that those who would like to avail the facility to register their names by calling either 76748 19003 or 85550 26646 on or before October 25. They stated that the pair needs to pay of Rs 11,000 towards registration fee. They added that four couples belonging to several parts of erstwhile Adilabad district already enrolled their names. The couples are requested to furnish photocopy of Aadhar and two passport sized photos.

Saritha and Usha also informed that they had organised a charity show on January 6 last to raise the funds with the help of which the mass weddings would be held. Chetna Gupta, Premlata Agarwal, Aruna Gupta, Prabha Agarwal, Rekha Pipalwa, Kiran Innani, Dipika Sihota and Chandrakala Pipalwa were present.

The society was founded by a group of women in 2014 and was registered in 2016. Currently, 25 women belonging to Mancherial and 15 females are members of the organisation.

