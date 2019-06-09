Mancherial: People throng Dandepalli for fish prasadam

By | Published: 9:02 pm

Mancherial: The annual fish prasadam distribution administered by Mamadishetti Premraj and his wife Bhulaxmi belonging to Dandepalli mandal centre evoked good response with hundreds of patients thronging the venue for the indigenous medicine on Sunday. The medicine was distributed to the patients free of cost.

Patients made a beeline to the mandal centre from early morning to receive the medicine. The organisers provided food and drinking water facilities for the patients. The patients thanked Premraj and Bhulaxmi for conducting the novel initiative for 10 years. Dandepalli ZPTC Nagarani, Mandal Parishad President Manjula and Sarpanch Chandrakala were also present.

