Mancherial professor honoured for excellence

Mancherial: Dr Jai Kishan Ojha, Assistant Professor of Physics and principal of Government Model Degree College, Luxettipet, has been selected for State Best College Teacher Award for rendering outstanding services in the field of education.

To his credit, Jai Kishan published six research papers in international journals and two in national journals. He was instrumental in transforming the institution into a model one. Due to his concerted efforts, the strength of the college remarkably increased from 60 to 310 in a span of three years, which was the highest among the four colleges of the district. He has strived hard for introducing vocational and post-graduation courses.

The Assistant Professor earned PhD in Molecular Spectroscopy from Kakatiya University in 2012. He pursued MSc Physics from the institution and bagged first rank in 1999. He was shortlisted for the post of degree lecturer by topping an examination held by Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission in 2008. He was posted as a lecturer of GDC, Mancherial, before getting transferred to Luxettipet.

“I am elated to have been selected for the award. It’s recognition of my services to the field. I now feel motivated to serve it. It is good that the government picked a rural college for giving the award. The honor can be attributed to encouragement and guidance of my teacher Prof G Ramana Rao of KU. I dedicate it to my brother, Gopi Kishan Ojha who has been extending unwavering support,” Jai Kishan told ‘Telangana Today.’

A native of Kaghaznagar town, the professor had successfully carried out a minor research project titled: DFT and Normal Coordinate analysis of some Biomolecules, which was funded by the University Grants Commission in 2017. He is the General Secretary for the Patriotics Welfare Society, Mancherial town which organises a slew of social activities in order to infuse patriotism among citizens.

